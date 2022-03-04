Accused held from Ahmedabad, sent to custody till March 12

kolkata: Vimal Sharma, the accused in Bhowanipore gold merchant murder case, was spotted after cops found a phone number of the hotel in Gujarat.



On Thursday, Vimal was produced at the Alipore court and remanded to police custody till March 12. The accused was arrested from Ahmedabad.

Though cops had visited the room several times for investigation purposes, a few pieces of evidence somehow got skipped. As the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal said on Wednesday that the accused Vimal Sharma had left no footprints, the case was quite challenging for the investigating officials. After a few days of the murder, when cops had visited the guest house room again, they found a torn bill and a few cigarette butts.

After the portions of the bill were glued together, cops found a phone number which was of a hotel in Gujarat. Though police initially traced Vimal in Odisha, they failed to nab him as he had shaved his moustache and was using fake names at the hotels, where he had checked in. Also, he used multiple SIM cards to stay out of police radar.

However, cops are yet to confirm about the motive as Vimal had demanded the ransom after murdering Baid. Cops are waiting to interrogate him. Cops had also come to know that in Delhi, he was the accused in a cheating case.

Earlier, three persons were arrested on Tuesday morning from Agra in connection with the Posta businessman murder case. Dilip Gupta (61) of Shibtala Street in Posta was found murdered last Sunday afternoon.