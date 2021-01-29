'Accused claim they were instigated the day before incident'

New Delhi: With arrested suspects claiming that they were instigated by their farmer organisations, police witnesses saying protesters were inciting each other to kill all police personnel and sources saying that the Delhi Police will probe "secret" meetings among farmer leaders — the investigation into the Republic Day violence in the Capital has seemingly picked up the pace.



The interrogation of the accused arrested by Delhi Police for the violence has revealed that they were instigated by few people the day before the incident and on January 26 morning.

The investigation has further revealed that on the day of the incident, protesters were instigating each other to "kill all policemen" who were deployed for law and order arrangements.

Police sources said that most of the arrested accused claimed that they were members or workers of different organisations that have been named in the 33 FIRs registered

so far. "They have claimed that provocative speeches were given in front of them which instigated them," one police source said.

There are other aspects that are also being probed, including meetings between the people who were camping on the bordering areas of the Capital in protest.

"Many meetings were reported in the media but apart from that, there were also meetings for the road map of the tractor parade on January 26. Who all were present in that meet will be probed," the sources, aware of the probe, added.

The police have also claimed that when negotiations with the government and farmers were going on, several people claiming to sympathise with the cause of farmers, continuously kept provoking the farmers.

One Delhi Police constable who was deployed in Nangloi to secure the tractor rally route originating from the Tikri border site on January 26 has told investigators that when the violence broke out in Nangloi, protesters were instigating each other by shouting: "Kill all policemen. None of them should be left alive."

These protesters went inside the Vajra Vahan (police riot control vehicle) and looted two body protectors, helmets, 50 stun cells, 35 tear smoke cells, PA set of the vehicle, logbook and wireless sets. Three policemen who were inside the vehicles somehow jumped out and saved their lives, the constable informed the police.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner, in a letter to police personnel, applauded them for maintaining "maximum restraint" during the violence. Commissioner SN Shrivastava said they had an option of using force but the personnel showed restraint and presence of mind and successfully dealt with the situation.

"I want to tell you that the coming days will be more challenging for us and that's why we need to be cautious. We have to maintain our patience and discipline," he told officers.