Accidents rising, Ggm installs software for real-time analysis of crash conditions

Gurugram: Grappling with the challenge of increasing the number of road accidents, the Gurugram District Administration is using means of technology to deal with these difficulties.



Collaborating with Gurugram Police, the Gurugram District Administration has installed a new software Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD). Officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Gurugram Police plan to gather key and vital details on road accidents and conditions at the time of the accident in real-time.

These include stretches on the routes where the maximum number of accidents occur, time on most of the road accidents, traffic density and road infrastructure.The new technology is also expected to provide information on time for Gurugram Police and ambulances to reach the spot, time for victims to be taken to hospitals. While the major emphasis of Gurugram District Administration is to use this software for reducing accidents the officials have also not ruled out the possibility of this technology also being used for reducing traffic jams.

With the software already installed in major police stations of Gurugram, a high-level meeting of top officials of Gurugram District Administration was held recently to discuss its usage.

This meeting was organised at the Gurugram Police Commissioner Office. In addition to the District Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav and other officials of NHAI and GMDA were present at the meet. According to sources it was discussed that initially the use of this technology will be implemented in National Highway-48, Golf Course Road and Sohna Road routes on which a large number of accidents and even fatalities have been reported in the last few days.

Besides IRAD, Gurugram officials have also been using Integrated Control Command Centre to get real time images to ascertain causes of accidents. Through use of technology and CCTV cameras the Gurugram Police is also levying fines on several traffic offenders.

Each year Gurugram has been witnessing more than 400 deaths due to road accidents occurring in different parts of the city. 2021 was no different as Gurugram witnessed 402 deaths due to road accidents. In 2017 the number of fatalities was 481 which reduced to 442 in 2018 and in 2019 the number of deaths was 433. In 2020 due to COVID lockdowns that extended for several months the number of deaths reduced to 375. In 2022 till March 30 there have been 35 deaths.