Accept all demands of farmers: CM to Centre

New delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the Centre to accept all the demands of the protesting farmers and repeal the three farm laws.



In a tweet ahead of the protesting farmer unions' meeting with the Centre, Kejriwal lauded their resolve in continuing their agitation despite rains and cold weather.

"Salute to the resolve of the farmers staying firm on the roads despite rains and cold. I appeal to the Centre to accept all the demands of the farmers and repeal the three black farm laws in today's meeting," Kejriwal tweeted in

Hindi.

And with rain posing an uncalled-for challenge for the protesting farmers at the city's Singhu border, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has arranged makeshift elevated beds in the tent provided by the organisation at the demonstration

site.

The tent, located right beyond the main stage, is pitched on the lower end of the highway, making it susceptible to waterlogging.

Preempting the bad weather, the DSGMC last week replaced all the mattresses on the ground with wooden tables that were covered with cloth mats and then the mattresses were placed on them.

According to Manjinder Singh, president of the DSGMC, the organisation has provided 1200 such beds across the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur protest sites for those gathered there to cope with the rain.