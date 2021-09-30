ACB directed to file status report on complaint against Health Min

New Delhi: A Delhi court has now directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau here to submit a status report in a criminal complaint filed by North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari (BJP), alleging fraud against Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain in awarding of tenders for seven temporary hospitals in the Capital.



The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey directed the in-charge/director of the ACB here to file the status report by October 9.

As per the complaint in the case, BJP's Tiwari alleged that the irregularity in awarding tender was for seven makeshift hospitals in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, GTB Hospital Complex, Sultanpuri, Raghubir Nagar and Sarita Vihar. The complaint alleged that the tenders were awarded while giving undue favour to one SAM Buildwell Private Limited.

The complaint alleged an irregularity of about Rs 40 crore, claiming that it was awarded for a price of Rs 1,256 crore against the estimated cost of Rs 1,216 crore. He alleged that this was done in a single day and without the requisite sanctions.

The complaint names PWD Minister Jain, Shashikant, Engineer-in-chief of PWD, Sanjeev Rastogi, Chief Engineer of PWD and SAM Buildwell.

It alleged that Shashikant had approved three tenders to the company "on the day he retired" without purportedly checking the bidding capacity for them, adding that at the time, the Delhi government was yet to okay the projects.