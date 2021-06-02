ABVP writes to Prez for new JNU V-C

New delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking the appointment of a new vice-chancellor of JNU. Current vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar is on six months' extension after his term ended in January. The student body urged the President for the permanent appointment of a new vice-chancellor since "important responsibilities are being discharged temporarily".

"Decisions are not being taken at a quick pace in the interest of the university, so the appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor becomes imperative," ABVP JNU president Shivam Chaurasia said.