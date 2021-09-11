Absconding murder accused now arrested

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday nabbed an absconding criminal from the Badarpur area of the capital city, who had fired at a Delhi based businessman last year.



Accused Faisal (31) confessed his act of firing at Shahid on December 26, 2020, in the Mayur Vihar area, when the deceased person refused to pay extortion money.

Meanwhile, police revealed that Shahid had been a betting group operator in the Trilokpuri area, where Faizal resides. The accused was absconding for almost a year now, and the police department kept

Rs 50,000 reward money on him.

During the interrogation, Faizal also mentioned that his "intention was to terrorize" Shahid and he mindlessly fired. Further, his act had also an intention to "keep supremacy" among other betting operators.

"The attack was orchestrated by a gangster Sajid aka Mannan who has gained notoriety for demanding extortion, collection of protection money from local gamblers, builders and property dealers of the area," Police officials confirmed.

Mannan with the other 10 members of his gang fully armed with firearms- who attacked Shahid, his family members and his friends in Central Park, Block-27 of Trilokpuri.

Ten people out of a total of 11 accused have since been arrested in the said case and only one Nawab remains to be arrested, cops said.