Absconder arrested over a year after he attacked police vehicle

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police nabbed a member of a Mewat-based interstate gang of robbers who were absconding for over a year, the officials informed on Tuesday.



The accused has been identified as Javed aka Jubbi (27), a resident of Faridabad of Haryana. A semi-automatic pistol of .32 with one live cartridge was recovered from the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Jasmeent Singh said that Javed was wanted in a sensational case of an attack on four PCR vans and police staff while being chased by police last year in Delhi. Later, he was declared Proclaimed Offender in the case. "The accused has been involved in a total of 15 criminal cases including an attempt to murder, robbery, theft, kidnapping, assault on police, hurt, conspiracy, intimidation, and arms act in Delhi and Haryana", DCP Special Cell mentioned.

According to the officials, surveillance was mounted on the activities of the members of this gang. More information in this regard was gathered. After consistent efforts for two months, hideouts of Javed in Delhi were identified.

Meanwhile, specific information was received on Monday about the movement of Javed at MB Road, Delhi between 12.15 pm to 1.15 pm to meet his associate. Later, the team members tried to nab Javed but the accused sensed the presence of police on the spot. He tried to escape but he was surrounded by the members of the team. Javed took out his pistol and fired a shot at the police. Members of the team, without caring for their lives and losing their temper finally overpowered the accused Javed and disarmed him," DCP Jasmeet Singh quoted.

Accused Javed is previously involved in 15 criminal cases including an attempt to murder, robbery, theft, kidnapping, assault on police, hurt, conspiracy, intimidation, arms act etc in Delhi and Haryana. He was declared proclaimed offender on August 4 by the court in the above case of assault on the police. Further interrogation of accused Javed is in progress, DCP Special Cell added.