About 94% of complaints on Green Delhi app solved: Rai

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday released data on pollution complaints from its flagship Green Delhi mobile application, claiming that it had now solved about 94 per cent of all complaints sent through the app by common citizens of the Capital.



In a statement, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that a total of 42,147 complaints had been received on the mobile app since it was launched last year and that of these, over 39,438 had been resolved, adding that most complaints were regarding municipal corporations, the DDA and the PWD.

"According to the data received through the Green Delhi app, most of the pollution-related complaints include potholes on the roads, illegal dumping of garbage on the roadside, road dust, construction and dumping of demolition waste, dust pollution caused by construction or demolition," Rai said in the statement.

Significantly, the app was launched by the Delhi government last year as part of its Winter Action Plan - which included the functioning of a Green War Room as well. Now that the Delhi government has also announced a Summer Action Plan to deal with air pollution throughout the year, Rai on Monday said that the app will be an equally important part of their summer plan.

Rai said that the application had exceeded its expectations and is now working smoothly, adding that all residents in Delhi should report any pollution-related complaint directly on the app, from where the Green War Room will take it over.

Once the Green War Room receives the complaint, it will forward it to one of the 29 linked departments (the concerned one) to address it. Once this agency reports back to the War Room, a task force of Green Marshals will be dispatched to the location to verify whether the problem has been taken care of.

The Environment department said that the Green War Room teams are keeping a close watch on all the recorded data of the Anti Road Dust and Anti Open Burning campaigns — two key plans to fight pollution through the summer.

In addition, the Environment Minister said that all concerned departments had been directed to deal with Green Delhi app complaints on a priority basis.