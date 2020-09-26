Abandoned pregnant rape victim gives birth after constables donate blood

new delhi: In a heartwarming gesture, three Delhi Police personnel from the Fatehpur Beri Police station donated their blood to a 20-year-old pregnant woman who was raped by a 28-year-old man and brought to Delhi on the pretext of marrying her, allowing her to deliver a healthy girl at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here. The accused was arrested from his hideout in Jharkhand within two days of the investigation beginning, police said.



According to police, the woman was initially brought to Delhi through a maid placement agency and was later cheated by the accused, who had promised to marry her. Police added that the woman was brought to Delhi by the accused, who had also promised to get her a job in the Capital.

When the victim was 9-months pregnant, the accused fled their rented accommodation and went to Jharkhand.

Due to this trauma, her health condition deteriorated and she suffered bleeding. Since she did not have any relatives or family members to take care of her in the city, the victim was immediately rescued by the police and admitted to AIIMS, police said.

"We deputed a lady officer outside the hospital to monitor the victim round-the-clock in case an emergency arises," a senior police officer said.

"When doctors said that the victim needed a blood infusion, we contacted some of our officers who readily agreed to volunteer" the officer added. Three constables Yogesh, Rahul and Sandeep ultimately donated their blood for her treatment, which subsequently allowed her to deliver her child.

Subsequently, on Sept 19, the victim gave birth to a healthy baby girl and was discharged on Thursday. She is currently staying with her aunt, the

officer said. Meanwhile, after tracking his call data records (CDR) from the last two years, police said they managed to nab the accused from a Naxal-dominated area in Jharkhand. He has been remanded in judicial custody and a case against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been filed, police said.