Abandoned baby leads cops to 60-year-old who assaulted underage mom

New Delhi: When the Delhi Police found a newborn baby abandoned in North Delhi's Burari area, little did they know that they would soon be arresting a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping the child's 16-year-old mother.

Police said that on October 31, they received information about a child lying on the roadside and crying. After reaching the spot, the Burari police station team found a newborn boy wrapped in clothes. The kid was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, local police started looking for the person who left the child alone. CCTV footage led cops to a girl who had left the child on the road. "The girl was located in the Burari area and it was suspected that she had delivered the abandoned child," an official said, adding that she had kept the newborn in a polythene bag and lowered it with the help of a rope from the terrace on the road. When the child started crying, she came back and wrapped it in cloth before leaving.

Police said the girl later told them that a 60-year-old man had sexually assaulted her in the past. The search for the accused was made and during the investigation, he was arrested. The accused runs a shop and on some pretext, he had assaulted the 16-year-old. Police claimed that the baby boy is stable.

A case was registered under the appropriate section of the POCSO Act and further investigation is going on in the case. The girl's mother works as a maid and she used to ask her daughter about her well being but the girls always said she

