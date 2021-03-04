AAP's victory in MCD bypolls shows people have faith in party-run govt in Delhi: CM

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party went into a celebratory mode on Wednesday as the results for the recently held MCD bypolls revealed that the party had won four of the five wards in North and East Delhi with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserting that this was an endorsement of the AAP-ruled Delhi government's work in the last six years.



Kejriwal tweeted, "The people of Delhi once again voted in the name of work. Congratulations to all. The public has been perturbed by the 15-year BJP's misrule in the MCD. People are now desperate to form the Aam Aadmi Party government in the MCD as well."

CM while addressing the party volunteers at the head office said, "The people of Delhi have chosen AAP with 4 seats and have defeated BJP with 0 seats. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi and AAP volunteers who worked hard for this victory. The results show that the people of Delhi have shown faith and trust in the work done by the Aam Aadmi

Party."

He added, "The people of Delhi want to change the MCD, they want the MCD to run as effectively as the Delhi government. The people remain silent, but they show their anger and retaliation at the time of voting. People do not like this type of politics. This is a call for how the results are going to be in the MCD elections 2022."

Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, "Today's result has shown us that the people of Delhi have immense faith in the Aam Aadmi Party and the government of Arvind Kejriwal."

He added, "The Bharatiya Janata Party had termed these by-elections as 'semi-finals' to the 2022 MCD elections, the people today have shown that if this is the semi-finals and a reflection of the 2022 elections, then the result of the 2022 elections will be a unanimous verdict in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party."

AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak insisted that BJP should resign from MCD on the basis of its miserable defeat in the by-election. He further added, "There is no power bigger than the people in a democracy and if today the Bharatiya Janata Party has zero seats, it has been vanquished, it is a clear message from the people. The Bharatiya Janata Party has lost its case in the people's court."

Other party leaders also joined in to say that these results were a glimpse of what is to come in next year's elections. Significantly, the AAP has launched an extensive campaign to highlight the BJP's alleged "misgovernance" of the civic bodies in the last few months - helmed by leaders like Pathak.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tweeted, "AAP wins semi-final decisively, with roughly one year to go for MCD finals in 2022. It is time for Delhiites to put an end to the 15-year corruption-plagued rule of BJP in MCD. Rajya Sarkar mein bhi Kejriwal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal, Phir chalegi double engine ki Kejriwal sarkar."

According to the party, it now has 62 MLAs, over 50 councillors and three Rajya Sabha MPs in Delhi and is getting a stronger mandate in every poll.

Adding to Chadha, AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi said, "This result has shown us that people want Arvind Kejriwal's government in all three municipal bodies."

AAP Delhi Convenor and Cabinet Minister Shri Gopal Rai said, "The Aam Aadmi Party's work in the Delhi government has been greatly appreciated and I am sure that now its work in the Municipal Corporation, whatever is assigned to it, will be commended by everyone. This is only the first among a series of victories in the MCD for the Aam Aadmi Party. The factor that will have some impact on the politics in Delhi is the total wipeout of the Bharatiya Janata Party which had till now maintained its hegemony over the MCD. The people have spoken and it is my belief that they now want change in MCD as well."