AAP's jibe at BJP: Pay civic staff or step down

New Delhi: With the Delhi High Court having rejected the North MCD's plea for extra time to clear pending salaries of its staff, the Aam Aadmi Party took aim at the BJP-led civic administration and said the BJP should either ensure salaries are paid to the staff or step down from power.



Vikas Goel, Aam Aadmi Party Leader of Opposition from North MCD, said, "Delhi BJP always cries that they have no funds because of which they're unable to pay their employees. Even regarding this, the Delhi High Court clearly state d that not having funds is no excuse to not pay timely salaries and pensions. It is now up to the BJP-led corporation to find a way to pay its employees."

Seeking the BJP's resignation from the MCD, Vikas Goel further said that after the results of the recent by-elections and Delhi High Court's decision, the BJP had no right to hold any power in the corporations. He said that the BJP should dissolve the corporations and hold elections

again. "AAP demands that either the Delhi BJP pay salaries to the MCD employees or resign immediately from the MCD as they have no moral right to remain in power," Goel said.