AAP's Durgesh Pathak hits out at MCDs for 'false promises' of reducing garbage

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak hit out at the MCD for purportedly making false promises about reducing the amount of garbage at the three — Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla — landfill site in the city.



The MCD had submitted a report to the Delhi government that it would build a treatment plant to remove the piles of garbage in 2022 and during the time period the landfill site would not be littered any further.

The AAP leader claimed on the basis of this alleged report that during the construction of the plant, neither will the dumping of garbage be stopped, nor will the height of any landfill site be reduced.

"The BJP-ruled MCD's leaders make tall claims that they've reduced waste at the landfill sites, but their own reports seem to state otherwise, thereby proving their claims to be false," he said.

The BJP's report states that in East Delhi 1,300 metric tonnes of the 2,800 metric tonnes of garbage is treated and in South Delhi, 1,600 metric tonnes of the daily 3,600 metric tonnes garbage is treated. The report also highlights that in North Delhi, 2,000 metric tonnes of the 4,000 metric tonne garbage is treated and the remaining untreated garbage is left behind at the landfill sites.

"In such a situation, if the garbage is not reducing, then what are the BJP leaders, the Mayor claiming? Two months before this, BJP's top leaders, such as Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir and the mayor of the three MCDs claimed that the height of the garbage at each of the three landfill sites had been reduced by 12 to 15 meters, but their reports reveal something else. The garbage here is only increasing. How is the length being reduced?" Pathak asked.

"When the garbage at the landfill sites is not reducing, how can the height of said landfill reduce? This clearly shows that the BJP-ruled MCD is attempting to mislead the people of Delhi. While there is little scope for improvement at either of the three landfill sites, with this treatment plant that the BJP is referring to, one thing is certain that Delhi will remain dirty for the foreseeable future," he said.

Reducing the height of the garbage pile at Delhi's landfill sites has been a key issue for political parties to spar over.

While the BJP-ruled municipalities have consistently claimed that their work to reduce the landfill size has paid off, the AAP, which is looking to make a decisive entry into the civic body administration next year, has for the last few months upped its ante against the BJP-ruled MCDs.