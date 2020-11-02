AAP's Durgesh Pathak alleges corruption in North MCD, Mayor Jai Prakash hits back

New Delhi: As Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak alleged corruption in the BJP-ruled North MCD, the North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash hit back at him, saying Pathak has no knowledge of how the civic bodies function.



He alleged that despite the potential to collect Rs 2,100 crore as property tax from 12 lakh properties every year, the North MCD shows Rs 700 crore as tax collection in its records while the remaining Rs 1,400 crore are pocketed by the BJP leaders. The AAP leader has demanded a thorough investigation in the matter and has sought criminal charges against the BJP leaders for allegedly "looting the taxpayers' money".

Prakash, however, said, "He (Pathak) doesn't even know how North MCD collects taxes. Does he just expect us to believe whatever he says? He's spreading lies in the press. North MCD has made UPI cards for 14 lakh people now, earlier only 3 lakh people were paying tax to North MCD. Since we have got these cards made, that figure has doubled to 6 lakh. We're also getting it made for people living in unauthorised colonies, (from where tax wasn't collected before this) — where the AAP does not do anything in the name of welfare."

However, Pathak insisted that the money from the property tax could have been used by the MCD to pay salaries to doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, teachers, and provide pensions to its 24,000 pensioners. Pathak said that the doctors, workers, nurses, teachers have not gotten their salaries and have been on strike which could have been stopped if the MCD had utilised the property tax money efficiently.

"I say this with full responsibility that this whole matter must be investigated, that

Rs 1400 crores are collected but never reach the MCD treasury must be investigated, or audited by CAG and other agencies. The AAP demands criminal action against the BJP leaders for looting the money," Pathak

added.

"They're just lying and using it as a diversion tactic," Jai Prakash said.