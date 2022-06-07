AAP's candidate for Rajinder Nagar bypoll Durgesh Pathak files his nomination

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's candidate for the Rajinder Nagar by-election Durgesh Pathak filed his final nomination on Monday.



Prior to the filing, the leader led a roadshow throughout the constituency which started from the Naraina Vihar Gurdwara and concluded at the RO office.

Several party leaders attended the roadshow in his support which included AAP's Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLA Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Dileep Pandey, Sanjeev Jha, Vishesh Ravi, Rajesh Gupta, Kuldeep Kumar, and all other MLAs. "I would work by treating your troubles and miseries as my own, and I will not let any of you suffer," Pathak said. Former AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar and current Rajya Sabha Member from Punjab Raghav Chadha also showed his support at the roadshow

The Aam Aadmi Party ensures that people profit from their work and that their lives will be made easier in every manner possible, the candidate said. All of this is known to the public, and it is for this reason that the public has decided to elect the Aam Aadmi Party with a majority in the Rajinder Nagar by-election, he said.

"I am overjoyed to have filed my nomination for the Rajinder Nagar by-election. The Aam Aadmi Party is ready and looking forward to this by-election. During the roadshow, the people of Rajinder Nagar showed their overwhelming support and engaged with great enthusiasm.

"Everyone was looking at us with a great deal of optimism in their eyes because they believe in the Aam Aadmi Party. Hence, I have made up my mind to work tirelessly to ensure that the citizens of Rajinder Nagar are safe, no matter what. I assure the residents of Rajinder Nagar that I will work as if your suffering were my own. With your help, we'll soon be able to raise the flag of victory," Pathak added.