AAP's Atishi takes on Hry, Punjab over stubble burning

New delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on Tuesday launched an offensive against neighbouring states of Delhi, for not being able to effectively control stubble burning in their respective jurisdictions, which was leading to Delhiites having to choke on pollution every winter.



The AAP leader said that in the BJP-ruled Haryana and Congress-ruled Punjab stubble burning continues while the people of Delhi and North India are unable to breathe in clean air.

"If you see the data of the last two days, the stubble burning cases have gone down from 2,500 to 350 and 125 on November 15 and 16 respectively. We can see a huge difference in the air quality of entire North India and also Delhi-NCR due to a reduced number of farm fires. The question is, who is responsible for it?" she added.

She said that due to the criminal negligence of chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana, the people of Delhi have been suffering for one and a half months.

She also said that the AAP wants to appeal to the Air Quality Commission as well as the Supreme Court to take the suo-moto cognizance of the matter and file cases of criminal negligence against the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab, who have put entire North India in a Public Health

Emergency.