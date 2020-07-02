AAP workers protesting against fuel hike detained

New DELHi: Delhi Police on Wednesday detained scores of AAP leaders and workers after they staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters against the incessant hike in fuel prices.



A senior Delhi Police officer said, "They have not been arrested. They have been detained and brought to Rajendra Nagar police station." The Police said that at least 40-50 workers have been detained.

Adil Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee, took to the micro-blogging website and said that party workers have been detained.

"AAP workers protesting peacefully outside the BJP headquarters against the spike in diesel and petrol prices have been detained. For the last half an hour, the police are not telling where they are taking us," Khan said.

Holding placards, AAP workers took to streets in many parts of the country, including in Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi on Wednesday morning, to protest against the spike in fuel prices. In Delhi, the protest was led by AAP leader Gopal Rai.

"In the international market, the price of crude oil has come down to $40 per barrel, but the Modi government has not reduced the prices of petrol and diesel. Industries and common people are facing difficulty amid the coronavirus pandemic," said Gopal Rai.