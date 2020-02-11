AAP wins all anti-CAA protest area seats

New Delhi: When BJP tried to build its campaign around 'Shaheen Bagh' with many of its top leaders trying to personify the protest site to make it an election issue, little did anyone think that Aam Aadmi Party would sweep all anti-CAA protest areas with comfortable margins.



Seems slogans like 'Goli maaro' and 'Biryani' backfired for the BJP.

The major protest site 'Shaheen Bagh' which comes under Okhla constituency was won by Amanatullah Khan of AAP with a record margin of 71, 807 votes. This was the same constituency where BJP tried to make an issue of 'Roadblock' due to protest. Amanaatullah also took a jibe on Amit Shah when he said: "The people of Delhi shocked Amit Shah and BJP with the current." Amanat was up against Brahm Singh of BJP and Parvez Hashmi of the Congress. Hashmi even lost the security deposit.

Seelampur a constituency of Nort East Delhi where protests have been taking place for over a month, AAP's Abdul Rehman defeated BJP's Kaushal Mishra by 36,920 votes. Congress had put its weight behind senior leader Chaudhary Mateen Ahmed but failed to dent a blow to AAP candidate. Seelampur is the site where violence was reported during anti-CAA, NRC protests. Later, the women sat on a dharna in Seelampur.

However, in Mustafabad constituency AAP and BJP were into a neck to neck fight for many rounds till AAP's Haji Yunus who was initially trailing by around 30,00 votes suddenly shot up and won the race against Jagdish Pradhan of BJP with a comfortable margin. Here too, two Muslim candidates failed to divide the Muslim vote in the area and the people chose Haji Yunus as against Congress Ali Mehdi who is the son of Congress leader Hasan Ahmed.

Now, talking about Khureji, the second most important protest site in Delhi which comes under Krishna Nagar constituency also showed confidence in AAP and rejected the BJP. AAP sitting MLA SK Bagga who is an advocate recorded a comfortable victory from Krishna Nagar as well.

In the walled city Ballimaran, AAP minister Imran Hussain won by a massive margin, defeating BJP's Lata Sodhi. Senior Congress leader Haroon Yusuf took up the third position. Imran defeated its close rival BJP's Lata Sodhi by 36,172 votes. Yusuf just managed 4,802 votes. At another protest site, Tughlaqabad AAP's Sahiram Pahalwan managed to retain his seat, winning against BJP's Bhiduri by over 13,700 votes. Tughlaqabad has been a major protest site where women are sitting on an anti-CAA, NRC protest.