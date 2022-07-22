AAP will organise 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' against MCD tax hikes

New Delhi: AAP will start a movement against the continuous tax hikes by BJP-ruled MCD from July 23 which will be run in three phases. As per AAP legislator and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, the first phase of the movement will be conducted between July 23 to July 30 during which awareness will be raised among 50 lakh families of Delhi against the tax hike.



The second phase of the movement will be held on July 31 in which AAP will lead a march to the BJP headquarters along with citizens and if the BJP doesn't roll back its move, then the movement will go into the third phase.

Pathak said, "This protest will begin from July 23 and it will have three phases. In the first phase, Jan Jagran Abhiyaan will be organised which will commence from July 23 itself and will be run till July 30. Under this campaign, our workers will visit 50 lakh houses in entire Delhi to raise awareness about the tax hike by the MCD to garner their support. They will also cover landmark points like nukkads, fourways through posters and hoardings. People of Delhi will be prepared to take part against the atrocities of the MCD."

He asserted: "Our demands from day 1 are very clear that these hikes should be revoked. We have held press conferences, we have sent letters and have interacted with various BJP leaders to ensure that our voice gets heard. But we have no choice but to start a statewide protest."