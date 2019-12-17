AAP will not tolerate violence against students: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said that according to police statements the ten people arrested in the bus burning incident at New Friends Colony were not students. Singh said the miscreants should be punished and that AAP will not tolerate violence against students and neither should students resort to violence.



Singh said, "the Delhi police in a statement said that not one of the students is from Jamia in the ten arrests that have been made. This shows that the Jamia students were not part of the violence or bus burning so why did the police enter the campus or library and the hostel and beat them up. Why did the police raise their hand on female students?"

Singh said, "the NRC has made lakhs of people homeless. The BJP is against the Purvanchali and the Muslims. It is not about one religion. It is all those people who cannot prove through documents that they are Indians. The people who come to big cities from the Purvanchal also do not have documents or their documents got washed away in the floods. How will they

prove?"

"Today the entire country's students are protesting and their voice should not be shunned. The AAP is against violence of any sort and specially when it comes to young students. It is against the essence of the constitution hence we are against it," added Singh.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal said tweeted, "Appeal to all Delhiites to maintain peace. Do not get involved in any kind of violence and immediately inform the Delhi Police about the violent elements. Violence is not only illegal but also inhuman. Speak your words through peaceful democratic

means."