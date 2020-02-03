AAP will hold 15,000 meetings across Delhi in next three days: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday announced that all the frontal organizations of the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a total of 15,000 meetings across the 70 constituencies of Delhi in the last phase of the election campaign in the last three days.



He said that in the last phase the slogan for AAP will 'Aache Honge Paanch Saal, Dilli Me To Kejriwal'. He also said that in the last phase from every constituency, 5,000 AAP volunteers will reach out to three BJP voters and convince them to vote for AAP. This is how the AAP will reach out to 15,000 BJP voters from every constituency across Delhi.

Singh also slammed BJP MP Ananth Hegde for calling Gandhi Ji's struggle for India's independence a 'drama'.

He said that an AAP delegation will meet the Chief Election Commissioner and submit a complaint against UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders for provocative speeches before the election. He said that the AAP will demand a ban on campaign, FIR and arrest of the leaders who are giving provocative speeches.

"We had said that, no matter how much they provoke, we will remain focused on the issues and we will reveal our Manifesto also tomorrow. In this last phase of election, through our frontal cells, which pertain to Purvanchali people, women, youth, SC/ST communities, and minorities," said Singh.

He also said, "Today BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde said that the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was a drama. I am very sorry to inform the PM, that the people who sit with him are those who consider Godse as their Guru and a patriot and consider Gandhi as a traitor. Earlier Pragya Thakur had also hailed Godse as a patriot."

Singh said, "First, a BJP MP called Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist, then the CM of Haryana called him a 'monkey', then Yogi from UP made fun of Kejriwal's health. And today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar again referred to Arvind Kejriwal as a terrorist."