AAP will get a record-breaking win of 70 out of 70 seats this time: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Staging a roadshow in the Timarpur constituency in Delhi, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to the people and supporters of other parties to vote for the AAP in the upcoming assembly elections for the development of Delhi. Kejriwal was joined by Dilip Pandey, who is the AAP MLA candidate from Timarpur.



Kejriwal said, "We have worked with sheer honesty and hard work in the last five years. We have worked to improve sectors like electricity, water, schools, hospitals, sewers, and roads, teerth yatra for the elders. And we still need to do a lot in the next five years. We have to clean the Yamuna, clean the city of Delhi, provide 24-hour water supply to every household in Delhi."

The CM also said that he is certain that his party will get a record-breaking win of 70 out of 70 seats this time, more than the 67-seat win in 2014 polls.

"I met a few people from Congress just a while back. I want to appeal to BJP and Congress supporters, please be with your party, but vote for AAP this time. This is because no other party in the last 70 years have improved schools, hospitals, water and electricity. I have worked day and night for 24 hours in the last five years to better schools, hospitals. If you vote for a different party, it will again deteriorate their condition. I have not come to ask for votes for myself, but please vote for AAP for development of Delhi and the whole nation," said Kejriwal.