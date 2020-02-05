AAP volunteers light up streets of Delhi with 'buzz campaign'

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a massive 'buzz campaign' across Delhi which gained a lot of support from the people on the ground. The 'buzz campaign' of the AAP has four major components which includes: Nukkad Natak (street play), flash mob, live music and distribution of caps. The AAP volunteers who came from cities across India and from other countries too organised these events.



The fundamental aim of this campaign is to reach out to more and more people with the visions of the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP volunteers performed in more than 1,000 Nukkad Nataks across 70 Assembly constituencies. AAP formed 15 teams with 10 members each, to perform these street plays. These performances were at

hotspots such as Metro stations, markets and the 'bastis' in every constituency. AAP conveyed the vision of the party to the people, through these street plays and about how the AAP government has worked relentlessly, to improve education, health and other sectors.

The AAP formed teams which performed the 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' song across Delhi in the form of a flashmob. Nearly 50 teams comprising of 10 volunteers each, performed flash mob on 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' song at all the major hotspots of Delhi. The AAP organised a musical jam sessions across Delhi named 'Play for change'. Volunteers and musicians performed in the event, across 70 constituencies of Delhi.

The AAP formed 50 teams of volunteers to hold buzz campaigns in all the 70 constituencies of Delhi. These volunteers spoke to everyone and asked if they are

willing to vote for the work done by AAP thereafter, presenting caps to them. Lakhs of caps were distributed across Delhi as part of this campaign. Team of 50 volunteers in each assembly distributed 1 lakh caps every day.