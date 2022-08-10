AAP unearths toll-tax scam in BJP-ruled MCD

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday claimed that the BJP colluded with two toll tax companies to cause a loss of around Rs 6,000 crore to MCD. AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak in a press conference exposed the BJP for looting the funds to be paid to the already bankrupt MCD which came from the "hard-earned taxpayers" money in the form of toll tax in Delhi.



Pathak said, "BJP gave tender to a company named MEP Infrastructure Developers ltd to collect toll tax in Delhi for five years in 2017 for a fee of Rs 1,200 crore per year. The company only paid the entire money in the first year; afterwards, it did not pay more than 10% or 20% from next year. BJP-ruled MCD neither cancelled the contract nor took any action against the company for default in payment. The same tender was given to another company named Sahakar Global Limited in 2021 but this time, the fee was reduced to Rs 786 crore despite increase in toll tax and no. of vehicles in Delhi. The new company is no different from the old one; it only paid about Rs 250 crore to the MCD. Favours from BJP did not stop there. After reducing the fee, they even gave a discount of Rs 83 crore to the new company. Both the companies have the same owner and managerial staff. They are partners of BJP in the toll tax scam. The AAP demands a detailed and honest investigation of the toll tax scam."

Pathak concludingly said that the scam should be thoroughly investigated and MCD should answer why they lowered the amount to be given by the company. He claimed that if the matter is properly investigated, senior BJP leaders and MCD officials will be in prison.