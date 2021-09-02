AAP to take out 'Tiranga Sankalp Yatra' on Sept 14 in every UP Assembly constituency

New Delhi: The AAP organised the "Tiranga Sankalp Yatra" in Noida with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh stating that they will take out the yatra in every UP Assembly constituency.



The AAP MP announced that on September 14, a Tiranga Yatra will be organised in Ayodhya, after which the Tiranga Yatra will be organised in all 403 Assembly constituencies of UP.

"Through this Tiranga Yatra, the AAP will tell the people of Uttar Pradesh about the alleged nationalism of the BJP and the nationalism of the AAP," Singh said while adding that through the yatras, the AAP will pledge that it will make UP corruption free, with farmers getting the right price for their crops, the homes of the poor being uplifted. In the upcoming assembly elections, AAP will contest all 403 seats in UP.

The two AAP leaders vouched that through honesty and education, their party will make the politics of development reach every household in the neighbouring state of UP. The leaders alleged that the Yogi government does not want AAP to take out the Tiranga Yatra as the opposition party has higher regard for its own Lotus Flag than the Indian flag.

"Our freedom fighters gave their lives to protect the honour of our Tiranga, the honour of the same Tiranga is now at stake in Uttar Pradesh because of its cheap politics," Sisodia alleged.

"Days of British Raj have come back in UP with the Yogi Government filing FIRs and making an atmosphere where waving the Tiranga too now seems like a crime," Singh said while adding that AAP would not stop the yatra even if hundred such cases are filed against it.

"AAP will take out the Tiranga Yatra in Uttar Pradesh and take a pledge that every child, woman, elderly and farmer living under the Tiranga should not be robbed of their rights," Sisodia said.

The Deputy CM also said that even though the BJP follows nationalism, it does not deliver on children's education and instead they eat away the mid-day meal money of the children. "When a journalist raises questions on why children are being given noon-tel-roti in the mid-day meal, they are arrested and imprisoned for 6 months. Due to such actions of the BJP, the pride of the Tiranga is getting tarnished. 3 days ago in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, a pregnant woman died on the road outside the hospital due to lack of beds," he said.

The Deputy CM also said that the UP government has neither been able to provide jobs to the unemployed nor farmers have received a fair price for their crops.