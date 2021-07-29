AAP to submit plaint to Delhi govt over MCD 'trommel scam'

New Delhi: The Delhi government will conduct a special investigation into the corruption in the MCD's trommel machine scam, the AAP said in a statement. The party will file a complaint to the State government to conduct a special audit under Section 207 of the DMC Amendment Act 2011.



AAP's leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the MCD is set to pay a yearly rent of Rs. 2.20 crore for trommel machines that can be bought for Rs 17.70 lakh the proposal for which was passed by the standing committee on Wednesday.

"BJP-ruled MCD has accepted that they will now rent this machine on a rent that is three times higher than present. The standing committee president Jogi Ram Jain stated that these machines are not being rented even though it is written in the standing committee's agenda that the machines are being rented," he said.

The North MCD has been renting some trommel machines at Rs 6.30 lakh per month which sparked questions from their own auditor indicating that the amount was quite high. "As per this new contract, this rent of Rs 6.30 lakh is being increased to Rs 18.36 lakh, that is three times more. On this matter, BJP's North MCD standing committee's president Jogi Ram Jain's statements have been published in yesterday's newspaper," Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj alleged that the MCD standing committee's President himself had said that no rent was being taken for the trommel machines. "Further, a payment of Rs 306 will be made for each MT of garbage disposed of. According to his statements, they plan to install 79 such machines and each machine will dispose of 6,000 MT of garbage per month. These statements mean that the disposal of 6,000 MT of garbage would be done at the rate of Rs 306 per MT. And 6,000 multiplied by 306 comes out to be about Rs 18.36 lakh. So the minimum rent that they will be paying for each machine is Rs 18.36 lakh."