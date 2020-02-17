AAP to strengthen base in UP, to launch membership drive: Sanjay Singh
Noida (UP): Buoyed by the thumping victory in the Delhi assembly polls, the AAP aims to take the "Arvind Kejriwal model of development" to Uttar Pradesh and strengthen its base in the state, a party leader said here on Monday.
Senior party leader Sanjay Singh said the Aam Aadmi Party will launch a massive membership drive in Uttar Pradesh from February 23.
"The AAP's massive membership drive will be launched from Lucknow on February 23 and continue till March 23 where people can become members of the party by physically reaching out to our offices and getting receipts, by giving missed calls or by enrolling through our website," Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and party's UP unit incharge, said.
He slammed the BJP for its politics of "hate" during the run up to the Delhi polls and also criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a host of issues, especially law and order.
