AAP to protest at Jantar Mantar against Bill raising L-G's powers

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party convener Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that all party leaders, MPs, MLAs, ministers and even the Chief Minister will stage a massive protest today afternoon (Wednesday) against the Central government's Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.



Rai told reporters that the protest will be held at the iconic Jantar Mantar grounds, which has seen the rise of the young party.

While speaking on the issue on Tuesday Rai said that it was unconstitutional the way in which the Central government was attempting to restrict the powers of an elected government in the NCT and added that the BJP-led Central government has been conspiring to limit the state govern

ment's power and growth, and overturn the judgment of a Constitution-bench.

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also condemned the introduction of this Bill, calling it "unconstitutional and anti-democracy" and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had also flayed the BJP-led Centre for trying to undermine the elected government of Delhi.

According to proposed amendments, Section 21 of the Act — dealing with restrictions on laws passed by legislative assembly with respect to certain matters — is sought to be revised to clarify that the expression "government" referred to in any law to be made by the legislative assembly shall mean the "Lieutenant Governor". A sub-section shall be inserted to this effect in Section 21.

In section 24 of the principal Act — which requires a Bill passed by the Delhi legislative assembly to be presented to the LG who may assent, withhold or reserve it for consideration of the President — an additional clause will be inserted to cover any of the matters that fall outside the purview of the powers conferred on the legislative assembly.

Explaining the struggles that his government has had to face to get work done with the L-G's office, Rai added, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain had sat all night at the L-G House just to get a file cleared for the installation of CCTV cameras."

While the BJP has welcomed this Bill, Congress has criticised it and its intent as heavily as the Aam Aadmi Party.