AAP to present report card on MCDs performance
New Delhi: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) will present a report card on the performance of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCDs) on Thursday. The report card will look into the work of BJP ruled MCDs in education, solid waste management, corruption, and health.
The report card will describe the performance of MCDs in the last 12 years. The report card will also compare the promises of MCDs and the reality on ground.
Over the years, the AAP had alleged that corruption was unparalleled in the BJP-controlled MCD. Leaders of the party had challenged the BJP to come out with a report card of its achievement in MCD during its over-decade-long control on the municipality which they did not. The Delhi BJP had alleged that the AAP had "misguided and befooled" people during its rule and "failed" to fulfil the promises made in the 2015 assembly election.
