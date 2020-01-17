AAP to launch 'Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card' before Jan 23

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Friday announced that Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leaders will launch the 'Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card' before January 23, listing the major promises it intends to deliver if elected to rule Delhi again, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Friday.



He further added that he will file his nomination on Saturday and the Chief Minister will file his on January 20. "The Chief Minister's nomination will be preceded by a roadshow in his constituency," he informed.

He also said that between January 23 and 30, the Chief Minister will hold multiple Townhall and public interactions. Candidates will also take out padayatras and conduct public meetings.

Rai said: "Since the announcement of the Delhi elections, the AAP has been forging ahead on all fronts. In September, the party started its campaign through "Jan Samvaad". We engaged with many frontal organisations and undertook "Jan Samvaad" through our MLAs. In addition to this, we brought out the report card of the government and took stock of the work done in the last five years. This report card was handed over to 35 lakh households, through a door-to-door campaign. We also organised 700 mohalla sabhas and the Chief Minister has participated in seven Townhall meetings in which he interacted with the public and answered their questions."

Rai added that after the nomination process ends on January 21, the AAP will move towards the final and decisive phase of the election campaign.

"By January 23, we will launch the final leg of our election campaign which will begin with the launch of the 'Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card' by the Chief Minister that will list the major promises for the people of Delhi in next five years. It is for the first time in the history of Indian politics that a party will be launching such a 'Guarantee Card' — a measure of its confidence in its ability to fulfil promises that were made at the time of election. After January 26, we will also present our manifesto to you. So this is being done in a two-pronged manner — a 'Guarantee Card' followed by a detailed manifesto," added Rai.