AAP to launch drive in Capital to make MCD graft free: Rai

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi municipal corporation polls, the Aam Aadmi Party is all set to launch a campaign from September 1 to 30 in order to make MCD free of garbage and corruption, the party's leader Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.



The AAP minister said that part of the campaign will include 2,500 meetings which will be conducted with locals under the Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwaar initiative. The AAP MLAs are set to hold local meetings to understand people's problems and discuss how to make Delhi free of corruption and garbage. "The first phase of this campaign will run from September 1 to 30. All the AAP MLAs will execute the 'Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar' program from 1st September onwards," the Minister said.

During the campaign, Ward wise preparation meetings will be held in all 272 wards of Delhi from August 25 to 30 under the Aapka Vidhayak

Aapke Dwaar initiative. The campaign is expected to be led by the AAP MLAs.

"For monitoring, day-to-day reporting, and feedback of this entire campaign, we are making 7 party office-bearers in charge at the Lok Sabha level. There will be 14 in charges at the District level and 70 in charges at the Vidhan Sabha level. They will be centrally monitoring this campaign so that the feedback and problems that are arising from the ground level reach the central office routinely," he added.

Rai also said that even though the people of Delhi have continuously given the BJP chances in the MCD, but in return, the BJP councillors have given garbage and corruption to the people.

"In the entire Delhi, in a span of 15 years, a garbage mountain rose in Delhi. And not just a garbage mountain, if you go to any locality in

Delhi — be it in under North MCD, South MCD, or East MCD — the first thing you see is the garbage in that locality. Our Prime Minister ran the Swachh Bharat Mission, yet BJP's councillors and BJP's Mayor failed to fulfil the mission in Delhi. The Swachh Bharat Mission failed in Delhi and Delhi remained filled with garbage," he said. All the meetings will be taken following Covid norms. "They will sit with the local people, interact with them, understand their problems as well as discuss how to make Delhi free of corruption and garbage," he further added.

In constituencies where AAP does not have MLAs the party's office-bearers will initiate such meetings in the assemblies. In these preparation meetings, AAP's Mandal officers and booth officers will take part and an outline for the 'Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar' program will be drawn for different localities. After this, under the 'Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar' program, MLAs will visit various localities and hold discussions with the residents.