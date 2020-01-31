AAP to hold silent marches against unparliamentary language by Parvesh Verma
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will conduct silent marches across all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, to protest against the unparliamentary language used by BJP MP Parvesh Verma and the remark that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is a "terrorist". The AAP will also go from door to door, to inform people that if they feel that Arvind Kejriwal is a son of Delhi, then they should vote for Kejriwal and if they believe that Kejriwal is a terrorist, then they should vote for the BJP. The silent marches began on Friday and will continue till Sunday.
The AAP will continue the silent protest for three days along with the door-to-door campaign.
