AAP to hold Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan on Sunday

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party will hold its Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan on Sunday under the chairmanship of national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with 1,500 representatives from 20 states. As per AAP, Kejriwal will hold discussion with the representatives on strengthening the party organisation in view of the ongoing Operation Lotus across the country.

Apart from this, the expansion of the Aam Aadmi Party across the country and strengthening the organisation will be discussed in the conference. The issues of the public representatives who will come to the conference will be heard at length in order to take concrete initiatives to strengthen the organisation in their respective states.

Besides Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will participate in the conference along with all MLAs and MPs from Delhi, Punjab & Goa. AAP's Councillors, Zila Panchayat Members, Chairpersons, Mayors, Block Pramukhs, Sarpanchs and Pradhans, from across the country, will also join the conference. The conference will see the presence of 62 MLAs from Delhi, 92 MLAs from Punjab and two MLAs from Goa. AAP's 10 Rajya Sabha MPs will also attend the conference.