AAP to hold protest in solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits on Jun 15

NEW DELHI: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday in solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits.



AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday raised caution on the rising number of killings of Kashmiri Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits and government employees in the Valley.

He said, "People are fleeing out in terror of the consequences. Since January, there have been 18 targeted killings in Kashmir; 7 murders in May alone. 35 people were killed in 2021; whereas 18 civilians and 15 security personnel have been killed from January to May. On May 23, Kashmiri Hindus had threatened to resign en-masse in fear of the current situation. Large scale exodus evident at the Kashmir Airport; people fleeing Kashmir with

families and all their belongings. Centre's policy on rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits has proven to be a colossal failure. AAP vehemently condemns Centre's failure and incompetence in providing safety

to Kashmiri Pandits."

"The Centre's policies on the situation of Kashmir have just fallen flat today. We're witnessing a huge policy failure. The Aam Aadmi Party aims to register its protest against the failure of the Central government on Kashmir at every possible level. In this vein, the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a massive protest at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday at 11 am to stand in solidarity with the Kashmiri Pandits and speak out against the Centre's incompetence."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation in Kashmir is "extremely worrisome" and appealed the Centre government to ensure the security of the people there who are being targeted and killed by terrorists.

The comments by Kejriwal came after terrorists carried out a series of targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley that include Kashmiri Pandits, security personnel, an artist and local civilians.

Two persons a bank employee and a brick kiln labourer were killed in Kashmir on Thursday while another labourer was injured in two separate incidents.

"The entire country is extremely worried about the situation in Kashmir. One exodus had happened around 1990 and another exodus is happening now. The way they are being targeted and killed by terrorists, it is a worrisome issue. I appeal the Centre government to ensure their security," Kejriwal told reporters.

"The pictures I just saw from Srinagar airport and how people are negotiating with truck drivers to leave. All of this is worrisome," he added.