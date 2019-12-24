AAP to begin door-to-door campaign from Dec 26

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that seven townhalls will be organised in presence of the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. The work done by AAP government in various fields like education, health, electricity, water will be discussed in the seven townhalls. The AAP MLAs and volunteers will take the report card to each and every resident of Delhi over the next two weeks.



The MLAs will also organise a total of 700 mohalla sabhas to discuss 'AAP's Report Card', by organising 10 mohalla sabhas in each constituency. The AAP volunteers will take 'AAP ka Report Card' to every resident through a door-to-door campaign that will connect with around 35 lakh families of Delhi.

The meetings began on Tuesday and will continue till January 7, 2020. The schedule of the seven town halls will begin on December 26 this year in New Delhi, December 27 in Chandni Chowk, December 30 in North East Delhi, January 3 in East Delhi, January 4 in West Delhi, January 5 in North West Delhi, and January 7 in South Delhi.