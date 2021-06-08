AAP thanks SC for shift in vax policy of Centre

New delhi: AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Monday in scathing remarks over the Centre's shift in its vaccine procurement policy, said the Central government had been forced to wake up from its slumber due to the SC's persistent judicial review. He said that the SC had after listening to all concerned parties, affixed the responsibility of procuring Covid vaccines on the Centre's shoulders. "I thank the SC, its judges, and all who stood up against the Centre's initial policy. The Centre has finally decided to change its policy. Better late than never," Chadha said. The AAP spokesperson reiterated that opposition parties and the Delhi government had from day one demanded that the Centre look after the procurement of vaccines and let states take care of administering them as envisioned in the National Immunisation Policy.