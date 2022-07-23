AAP takes a dig at BJP for trying to block CM's Singapore visit
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday attacked the Prime Minister saying that he is making a mockery of his esteemed post by blocking AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit. The party went on to assert that the PM's insecurity is damaging the image of
the country.
AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said: "CM Arvind Kejriwal has been invited to present the Delhi model in front of global leaders in Singapore but the Prime Minister is playing every trick in the book to stop him. This isn't just a disgrace but a sheer disrespect of the people of Delhi. He is jealous of the rising popularity of CM Arvind Kejriwal and cannot digest the fact that he is being invited to address a gathering of global leaders. Delhiites take immense pride in their contribution in establishment and success of mohalla clinics. He is only bothered about the rise of his stature; he makes people raise slogans in his name when he goes for a foreign trip but the slogans should be raised in the country's name.
The stark difference between CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Prime Minister is that CM Arvind Kejriwal barely goes outside the country and the Prime Minister barely resides in the country."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt invites EOI for supply of supplementary nutrition under Anganwadi ...22 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
CBSE results: 255 govt schools record 100% pass percentage22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
AAP takes a dig at BJP for trying to block CM's Singapore visit22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Delhi govt allocates Rs 200 crore for development of villages in...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Central govt approves proposal to exclude 'will' as mandatory document ...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT