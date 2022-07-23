AAP takes a dig at BJP for trying to block CM's Singapore visit

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday attacked the Prime Minister saying that he is making a mockery of his esteemed post by blocking AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit. The party went on to assert that the PM's insecurity is damaging the image of



the country.

AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said: "CM Arvind Kejriwal has been invited to present the Delhi model in front of global leaders in Singapore but the Prime Minister is playing every trick in the book to stop him. This isn't just a disgrace but a sheer disrespect of the people of Delhi. He is jealous of the rising popularity of CM Arvind Kejriwal and cannot digest the fact that he is being invited to address a gathering of global leaders. Delhiites take immense pride in their contribution in establishment and success of mohalla clinics. He is only bothered about the rise of his stature; he makes people raise slogans in his name when he goes for a foreign trip but the slogans should be raised in the country's name.

The stark difference between CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Prime Minister is that CM Arvind Kejriwal barely goes outside the country and the Prime Minister barely resides in the country."