AAP supporters find unique ways to mark win

New Delhi: With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning the Assembly elections the volunteers went into a joyous and celebratory mode. The AAP office at Rouse Avenue was decorated with white and blue balloons with the party's emblem on it. Clad in AAP caps, the volunteers danced to AAP's campaign song – 'Lage raho Kejriwal' throughout the day. A heightened stage was set up on the roof of the party office where AAP leaders like



Raghav Chadha, Gopal Rai, and Sanjay Singh addressed the crowd.

The drum beats grew louder as the number of seats rose and the crowds' enthusiasm knew no bounds. Some women splashed water at each other while dancing to the drum beats, others found joy in whistling and taking selfies with giant cut-outs. Children, young adults, senior citizens and even handicapped people came to show their love and support on the triumph of 'work politics' over 'religion politics'.

The AAP supporters found quirky and unique ways to support the party from wrapping themselves with the AAP flag to wearing caps with miniature brooms attached.

A resident of Dwarka, Chandrashekhar Joshi, was donned a kurta clad with Kejriwal badges. "This is how I had supported the party during the 2013 elections too. I am proud to be an AAP supporter."

An artist from Uttam Nagar was going around showing his sketch of the Delhi CM which he had hand-drawn and wanted to gift it to the CM. He said, "I love Kejriwal and I have drawn this for him. He has worked for the Aam Admi."

Another volunteer distributed soda bottles with AAP written on it while another distributed laddoos among the growing crowd. As counting concluded in most constituencies, Kejriwal addressed the crowd. "I love you," he said to the gathered people who went into a frenzy after hearing it. Following his speech, the group of supporters took their dancing and singing to the road and accompanied the CM to the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place.