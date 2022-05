AAP starts preparation for Rajinder Nagar bypoll, names Pathak election in-charge

new delhi: The AAP on Monday began its preparations for by-polls to Rajinder Nagar assembly seat, vacated by its senior leader Raghav Chadha recently after his election to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

To chalk out the party's poll strategy, a conference of AAP workers was held in the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency.

AAP's Delhi unit convenor and Enviornment Minister Gopal Rai presided over the party's conference which was attended by Rajya Sabha MP and former Rajinder Nagar MLA Chadhda

Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Chairman Vijendar Garg and Azadpur Mandi Chairman Adil Khan are among other leaders of the party who attended the conference, the AAP said in a statement.

All booth-level office bearers of the party were present at the meeting, it added.

At the conference, the party said, it was decided to assign the task of driving the AAP's polls strategy to senior leader Durgesh Pathak.

"Pathak was appointed as incharge for the Rajinder Nagar by-election. His name was announced by AAP Delhi convenor," the party said.

District president Dr Yuvraj Bharadwaj was appointed as the Rajinder Nagar Vidhan Sabha Coordination-Incharge, the party said.

"The AAP is fully prepared for the Rajinder Nagar assembly by-elections and has intensified the preparations for the same," it said.