AAP starts civic polls prep with booth-level membership drives

New Delhi: As the 2022 Delhi civic polls near, the Aam Aadmi Party has already launched preparations for organising their campaign with Delhi State Convener Gopal Rai on Sunday announcing that a massive "MCD Badlav" campaign will be launched from December 2 in each polling booth here to register new members.



Rai said that he along with Deputy CM and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia will be launching the membership drive on December 2 with the aim of reaching voters at every polling booth ahead of the elections.

Significantly, the AAP has said that it will use a smartphone application to coordinate work across all of Delhi's polling booths and register data of new members and that for this, training sessions will be held with party workers as well.

In addition to this, the AAP has said that from December 5 onwards, the teams should be ready to set up a table at each polling booth to register new members or help them sign up on the party app. The party added that further meetings have also been planned at the Vidhan Sabha level to pick the board that will be in charge of each polling booth — led by one nominated member.

Rai added that between November 28 to December 1, the Vidhan Sabha level meeting will be held across all 70 constituencies and that these meetings will decide the polling booth in-charges along with two other members who will take responsibility for the work in their assigned polling booth.

The party said the polling booth in-charges may be anyone from an office-bearer of the Legislative Assembly to a ward-level office-bearer or a Vidhansabha-level office-bearer of the Centre.

After the campaign is launched, Rai said all the party members, all the MLAs, all the councilors, all the frontal office-bearers, wherever they are, will be taking up their responsibilities in the campaign and playing their respective roles, which include putting posters in all wards and other outdoor campaigns.

"After the MCD Badlaav Campaign, all the organization ministers will meet the new members of MCD Badlaav Campaign booth-wise and give them responsibility so that those people can also become a part of our organization actively participate," Rai said adding that the party intends to have at least eight to 10 workers in each polling booth to actively get new members.

Rai said, "We will try to recognise our correct and potential new members. They can be identified according to the streets. So that later we will be able to make them the organization officers at the level of that street through which we will conduct further activities."

AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said, "We have to reach every street, every gully, and our effort is to ensure that enough people take charge and be appointed to oversee the efforts. We have to add so many people that there are about 50 names on every page in every booth. Out of them at least two people should be the ones to whom we can give responsibilities. This is our aim."