AAP starts 2020 poll campaign with new slogan
New Delhi: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has launched a new slogan -- "Acche beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal" -- for the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi.
The party formally launched its campaign in the presence of senior party leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and other Delhi Ministers and MLAs at the party office here.
The party office was decorated with a big banner of the slogan along with party chief Arvind Kejriwal's photograph.
The AAP is gearing up for the elections as the tenure of Kejriwal as Delhi's Chief Minister is ending in February 2020.
With an aim to bag even more seats than the last Assembly elections, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has teamed up with Prashant Kishor's consultancy -- Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) to manage its campaign for the elections.
The slogan was also given by the I-PAC.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Anti-CAA protesters gather at India Gate20 Dec 2019 12:45 PM GMT
Pinaka missile test-fired off Odisha coast20 Dec 2019 12:27 PM GMT
Earthquake In Delhi And Nearby Areas, Tremors Felt For...20 Dec 2019 12:15 PM GMT
Onida launches Fire TV Edition on Amazon India20 Dec 2019 12:10 PM GMT
BJP thought Indians peace-loving, imposed one agenda after...20 Dec 2019 12:07 PM GMT