AAP sets up 'MCD War Room' to monitor election preparations

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has set up its 'MCD War Room' to monitor its election preparations ahead of the elections slated for December 4. The party's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai launched the war room and predicted a landslide victory for the AAP.



The war room will monitor the events of all-star campaigners, he said.

Management of Jansamvads, listing of speakers, and invitations to the public will be monitored from the war room. A central team of lawyers is being formed to ensure successful nomination on all 250 seats with one lawyer being appointed in each assembly.

The Party will contest MCD elections keeping in mind all its 10 focal points, the Minister said.

"We will be using this war room to monitor 10 different activities related to the MCD. The first would be to track the activities related to the 'Jan Samvaad' that is taking place in over 13,000 booths of the city," Rai said. The war room will look into the issues of scheduling, preparing the list of speakers at the events and sending out invitations to the local residents.

The party will create a team of lawyers that will be engaged with the Central team as well as with those members who will be at the Vidhan Sabha with the aim to ensure that the entire process of nomination at all the 250 seats happens without any problem. The third team will deal with the election commission and will be getting the required permissions for all the events of the party. There will be another team engaged in the planning and all the other necessary requirements of the star campaigners for

the party. This team will deal with all the star campaigners of the party including the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the party said in a statement.

"The monitoring of the social media campaign and the media campaign will also take place from this War Room. Another task that will be monitored from here is the campaign of the candidates who will be fighting the elections. The War Room will look at the public engagement of all these candidates. All the activities of the booth management including providing training will be taken care of at the War Room," rai added.