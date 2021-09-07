AAP seeks explanation from North MCD for non-distribution of dry ration to MCD schools

New Delhi: AAP has demanded clarification from the MCD Commissioner on negligence in distributing dry ration to children in the corporation run schools within 2 weeks and has sought action against those who are found guilty in the matter.

The AAP alleged BJP of negligence which has caused deprivation of rations to MCD school students with the NDMC Commissioner keeping mum on the issue, AAP's NDMC Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel said.

Under the Mid Day Meal Scheme, children studying in NDMC Schools have been getting dry ration from July 2020 to May 2021 during the pandemic.

The Delhi government wrote three letters to the Education Director requesting them to pick up wheat and rice from the warehouse.

"But the rations lapsed when the BJP-ruled NDMC did not pick them up and the children were deprived of it. Taking note of this irresponsible act, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the Education Director to give an explanation within two weeks. But there is no accountability on their part," Goel said.

He wrote a letter to the NDMC Commissioner regarding the non-distribution of dry ration to the children of the BJP-ruled NDMC schools on time.

In the letter, a clarification has been sought within 2 weeks on the notice given by the Commission for Protection of Child Rights under the Delhi government to the corporation.