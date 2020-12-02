AAP says Centre should immediately act on farmers' concerns; Canadian PM's comments unwelcome

new delhi: While the AAP in Delhi has left no stone unturned to show that it stands with the farmers protesting the three new farm laws, party leader and Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said, "Farmers are the backbone of our country and deserve to be heard. People have left their homes and travelled kilometres together only to get their voices heard, are entitled to a fair chance to express their concerns. The farmers are the backbone of our nation and the Central Government should take immediate actions on their concerns."



Meanwhile, AAP volunteers under its student wing CYSS and its Youth Wing staged a protest by forming a human chain at Connaught Place in solidarity with the farmers. The volunteers and MLA Jarnail Singh were detained by the police and let go shortly.

Singh said that the Prime Minister of the country does not have even two minutes to listen to the demands of the protesting farmers. He also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah can campaign for election at Hyderabad, but he does not have time to meet farmers sitting at the Delhi borders. He said that till "the dictatorial Modi government at the Centre does not withdraw the anti-farmer bills, the Aam Aadmi Party's protest will continue".

Meanwhile, after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau aired his views on the protests in a recorded video greeting all for Gurupurab, AAP chief spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the AAP believes any interference or commentary from elected heads of other countries on India's internal matters is unsolicited and unwelcome.

Trudeau has expressed solidarity with farmers protesting in India against the new agricultural reforms, acknowledging that the "situation is concerning".

Chadha also urged the Centre to immediately resolve and accede to farmers' demands which remains an internal matter of India.

"While we urge the BJP government to immediately resolve and accede to farmers' demands, this remains an internal matter of India. AAP believes interference or commentary from elected heads of other countries are unsolicited and unwelcome. India is capable of handling its own domestic matters," Chadha tweeted.

Trudeau is the first international leader to comment on the burgeoning protests against the controversial farm laws.

The farmers' blockade entered its sixth day on Tuesday as thousands of people from several states, including Punjab and Haryana, continued to hold peaceful sit-in demonstrations at the outskirts of Delhi.

Their "Delhi Chalo" march was met with water cannons, tear gas, and police barricades by the Haryana Police on the Delhi-Haryana border. They were eventually allowed to pass through.

Now that the fourth round of talks have failed, another meeting is scheduled for December 3.