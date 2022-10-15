AAP says BJP responsible for Rs 900-crore fine slapped by NGT on govt

New Delhi: BJP-ruled MCD is to be blamed for NGT's Rs 900-crore fine, but this fine won't be paid out of any BJP leader's pocket; the honest hardworking taxpayers of Delhi will have to suffer, said MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak in a press conference on Friday.

He added, "Because of the sheer carelessness and arrogance of the BJP, the NGT has slapped a fine of a staggering Rs 900 crore upon Delhiites. It is a matter of shame that an entire state has been subjected to such agony due to the maladministration of the BJP-ruled MCD. The NGT has imposed a fine of Rs 900-crore upon Delhiites because of the BJP's mismanagement and lack of upkeep of the three garbage mountains. At the end of the day, this fine will not be paid out of any BJP leader's pocket, but through the hard-earned funds pooled by the honest hardworking taxpayers of Delhi."

As per Pathak, "There's a garbage load of 90 lac metric tonnes at Bhalswa Landfill; it intakes 4,000 metric tonnes everyday but BJP processes only 2,500 metric tonnes out of it. There's a garbage load of 150 lac metric tonnes at Ghazipur Landfill; it intakes 5,000 metric tonnes everyday but BJP processes only 2,500 metric tonnes out of it. There's a garbage load of 60 lac metric tonnes at Okhla Landfill; it intakes 2,500 metric tonnes everyday but BJP processes only 1,500 metric tonnes out of it. BJP's 17 year long MCD rule will be remembered by its three garbage mountains and its colossal failures resulting in the suffering and pain of Delhiites. Demand MCD elections to be held immediately, AAP will not only clean Delhi, but bring MCD to profit." He concluded, "We demand that the MCD elections be held at the earliest. The people of Delhi will drive out BJP from MCD and bring an honest government like the AAP which will also clean the garbage from Delhi and bring MCD to profit."