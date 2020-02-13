AAP reviews loss of 8 constituencies
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal presided over a meeting to review the defeat in 8 seats in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections. All senior leaders of the party and candidates were present in the review meeting. In the meeting, the reasons of the defeat in each seat were discussed in detail. Inputs on the reasons for the defeat were also taken from the respective candidates.
Meanwhile, the National Convenor instructed all the leaders to keep in touch with the public even in the seats where the party had lost. He told them to understand the problems that people face and resolve them promptly. He suggested to establish closer relationship with the public, to which all the leaders agreed. In the meeting, leaders expressed surprise on why the AAP lost 8 seats even after tremendous work done by the Government. Also, the seats which the party lost by a narrow margin got a special mention, which included Lakshmi Nagar, where the party lost by just 800 votes.
