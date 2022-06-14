AAP questions use of bulldozer on houses of UP violence accused

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday questioned the demolition of houses of the alleged Friday violence accused in Uttar Pradesh, saying there is no law for punishing people indulged in violent activities by razing their properties.

The party's reaction came a day after Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday demolished the house of Javed Ahmad, the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj. A day earlier, properties of two other accused of rioting — Muzammil and Abdul Vakir — were demolished in Saharanpur. Uttar Pradesh police had said that their houses

were illegal.

Meanwhile, several student groups on Monday also held demonstrations at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) here in support of former JNU student Afreen Fatima, whose house was razed by Uttar Pradesh authorities.