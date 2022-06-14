AAP questions use of bulldozer on houses of UP violence accused
New Delhi: The AAP on Monday questioned the demolition of houses of the alleged Friday violence accused in Uttar Pradesh, saying there is no law for punishing people indulged in violent activities by razing their properties.
The party's reaction came a day after Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday demolished the house of Javed Ahmad, the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj. A day earlier, properties of two other accused of rioting — Muzammil and Abdul Vakir — were demolished in Saharanpur. Uttar Pradesh police had said that their houses
were illegal.
Meanwhile, several student groups on Monday also held demonstrations at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) here in support of former JNU student Afreen Fatima, whose house was razed by Uttar Pradesh authorities.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Non receipt of wages: Workers of 10 tea estates stage stir in...13 Jun 2022 8:27 PM GMT
Prophet row: Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma13 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
Bengal govt extends summer vacation in schools till June 2613 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
'Over 200 held, 42 FIRs filed, situation in violent areas of Bengal...13 Jun 2022 8:24 PM GMT
Hate speeches force demographic shift: HC13 Jun 2022 8:17 PM GMT