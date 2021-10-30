AAP protests salary dues of North MCD staff ahead of Diwali

New Delhi: The AAP on Friday came down heavily on the BJP-run North MCD for allegedly not paying its staffers and employees salaries for nearly three months now, with AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accusing it of "sitting on the salaries" for months even as AAP councillors were dismissed by the Mayor over the same issues in the North MCD's Standing Committee meeting on Friday.



According to Bharadwaj, the North MCD has been lagging in salaries of Safai Karamcharis, Dengue Breeding Checkers, Doctors, Nurses and Teachers since 3 months.

North MCD Councillor Ajay Sharma said that he had received complaints from various workers who have not received their salaries yet. During the NDMC Standing Committee Meeting, the leader brought up the issue and said, "The security guard, cleaning ladies, lift operators as well as teachers that work for the North DMC have told me they have not received any salary for the last two months."

He further requested the Standing Committee Chairman Jogi Ram Jain to ensure all salaries are deposited before Diwali. The Standing Committee has taken the matter into account but did not specify any timeline for the transfer of salaries. Sharma was also told that the reason for this is because the Delhi government was purportedly blocking funds.

Sharma told Millennium Post, "They (BJP) are trying to lead people in the wrong direction and will not pay people their salaries."

Bharadwaj spoke about the issue as well at a press conference and stressed upon how BJP-led MCD is not paying workers who risked their lives during Covid-19 and is "making a mockery of MCD workers". He said, "BJP's North MCD Mayor is rubbing salt on the wounds of the employees by organising a grand Diwali Milan at a time when he is not paying their salaries."

AAP has demanded that the North MCD release the workers' salaries as soon as possible.

Bharadwaj also spoke about how DBCs of the MCD haven't gone to look after the rising dengue issue in Delhi due to MCD mismanagement of salaries.

North MCD officials said that they are currently working to release the salaries of safai karamcharis, DBCs, teachers, doctors, etc as soon as possible. The Standing Committee has sent a notice to the necessary authorities for the release of salaries.