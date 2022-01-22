AAP protests near Delhi BJP office; party claims SDMC 'selling' six stadia

New Delhi: Even as the AAP on Friday protested outside the Delhi BJP headquarters here over the alleged illegal encroachment of land by state party chief Adesh Gupta, chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj launched an attack against the BJP-ruled South MCD for allegedly trying to "sell" as many as six stadia.



While the AAP's MCD-in-charge Durgesh Pathak questioned Gupta's silence on the Delhi High Court issuing a notice to him on the allegations of illegal encroachment, Bharadwaj said the South Delhi civic body had proposed to sell six stadia before the Standing Committee.

These are the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium, Madipur Stadium, Khatu Shyam Mini Stadium, Sahib Singh Verma Stadium Kakrola, Jharoda Mini Stadium and Punjab Bagh Stadium.

As per the proposal, the MCD will also sell school playgrounds and MCD school land to private buyers after it is done selling the stadiums, the AAP claimed in a statement.

And even as the AAP called for Gupta to resign from his position over the encroachment allegations, Bharadwaj said the BJP was trying to make as much money as possible before his party wins the civic polls coming up in April. "AAP appeals to the people of Delhi to vote the BJP out of power in the next elections so we can together protect Delhi's assets and let them be used by the public," Bharadwaj said on Friday.